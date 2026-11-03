Delhi Court Seeks Police Response to Angomcha Bimol Akoijam’s Anticipatory Bail Plea in Sexual Harassment Case

Guwahati: A Delhi court today, issued notice to the Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University, professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in a sexual harassment case. The court also directed the police not to take any coercive action against him until the next hearing on 5th November .

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh sought the police's response to the plea and directed the investigating officer to appear before the court with the case file on the next date of hearing. The court said it would consider the Inner Manipur MP's anticipatory bail application on 5th November .

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court stayed JNU's decision to terminate Akoijam's services and scheduled the matter for further hearing in January 2027.

JNU had dismissed Akoijam in October after allegations of sexual harassment. He has described the university's decision as a "witch hunt" and questioned whether due process had been followed.

On 12th October , the Delhi Police registered an FIR against him, days after his dismissal from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

As per reports, at least 11 female students lodged complaints against the professor in May. They alleged that he invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some complainants also accused him of making obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.

The FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station based on a complaint and documents submitted by JNU's Chief Security Officer. The complaint stated that the university's Internal Committee had investigated allegations made by several students and forwarded its findings, assessments and observations to the police.

The FIR also noted that the committee had considered statements from witnesses, defence witnesses and other relevant material during its inquiry.