Delhi Govt Issues Heatwave Action Plan, Focus on Worker Safety and Public Relief

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the government has issued a Heatwave Action Plan with guidelines for all departments to ensure protection of workers, students and commuters amid rising temperatures.
Addressing the media, Gupta said clear guidelines have been issued to all departments to ensure coordinated action during extreme heat conditions.
“Clear guidelines have been issued to every ministry. For workers, rest from 1 to 4 p.m., along with provisions for water and shade, must be made mandatory,” she said.
She added that special focus is being placed on schools, where access to clean drinking water and a safe environment will be prioritised.
“In schools, cool water for children, a clean environment, and administering ORS before sending them home will be ensured as a top priority,” the Chief Minister said.
The transport sector has also been brought under the plan, with steps to assist daily commuters.
“The transport department will set up water counters at bus shelters, and cold water will be provided in DTC buses via cool boxes,” Gupta said.
The measures are part of the Delhi government’s broader effort to mitigate the impact of heatwaves and ensure public safety during the summer months.
Temperatures across north India have climbed to punishing levels, with Delhi and several neighbouring states recording highs above 40°C. The intense heat has prompted authorities to issue advisories urging people to take precautions and limit exposure during peak hours.