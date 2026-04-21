Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accuses Trinamool Congress of failing women’s safety

KOLKATA: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, alleging that the government led by Mamata Banerjee has failed to ensure the safety and dignity of women in the state.

Speaking to ANI while campaigning in West Bengal for the BJP, Rekha Gupta claimed that for over 15 years, women in Bengal have been left vulnerable, while also accusing the administration of neglecting youth employment and allowing corruption and fear to persist.

"The TMC and their allied parties have betrayed the women of the country. They have broken the trust of the women of the nation. Even today, here in Bengal, for the past 15 consecutive years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been toying with the honour of the daughters, unable to provide security to the lives of the women here. She is not giving employment to the youth... The end of corruption and terror is close and the goons of TMC are scared now," Gupta said. (ANI)

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