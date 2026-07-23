Delhi Tightens Security, Temporarily Closes 17 Metro Stations

Guwahati: Today, security was significantly tightened across New Delhi in view of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak. However, 17 stations of the Delhi Metro were shut down temporarily as a precautionary measure, resulting in disruption in the traffic of thousands of commuters.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reaffirmed that access to the metro stations has been restricted at several important stations – Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat due to the security concerns. The stations were reopened later in the day after the situation was brought under control.

The enhanced security measures comes after the massive marches to Parliament on 20th July when it was said that riots erupted between protesters and police. In the confrontation, several student protesters were injured. Five Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, were also shut for a few hours that day.

The CJP has been holding an indefinite sit-in at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for alleged NEET exam paper leak, and three other key demands of the students for educational reforms and student welfare.