'Youth's Future Is Our Priority': PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts Over NEET Paper Leak Crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the Centre will set up fast-track courts to ensure speedy trial and strict punishment for those involved in examination paper leak cases, as protests over alleged exam irregularities continue to grip several parts of the country.

Sharing the announcement on X, the Prime Minister said the welfare and future of India's youth remain the government's highest priority, adding that concerned authorities have been directed to take all necessary steps to establish the fast-track courts for swift disposal of such cases.

The announcement comes amid escalating demonstrations over alleged paper leaks in competitive examinations, including NEET. The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and backed by opposition parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), have intensified over concerns about students' futures and the need for reforms to safeguard the examination process.

In his post, PM Modi said the move forms part of a series of measures aimed at safeguarding student interests and strengthening the integrity of the examination system.

Reiterating the Centre's "zero-tolerance" approach, he warned that those attempting to Endanger the future of young people through paper leaks would face strict punishment and would not be spared.

The decision is expected to strengthen the legal response to examination-related fraud and address mounting public concern over transparency and fairness in India's competitive examination system.