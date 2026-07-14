Devajit Saikia Appointed Chairman of ICC Governance Committee

Guwahati: In a proud moment for Assam and Indian cricket, Devajit Saikia has been appointed Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Governance Committee.

Devajit Saikia was recently seen at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, widely regarded as the "Home of Cricket", alongside ICC Chairman Jay Shah and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Devajit Saikia credited ICC Chairman Jay Shah's visionary leadership for transforming women's cricket in India through landmark initiatives such as pay parity for centrally contracted women cricketers, enhanced domestic match fees and the launch of the Women's Premier League . He said India's achievement at Lord's reflected these efforts as well as the dedication and hard work of the players and support staff, and congratulated captain Harmanpreet Kaur, coach Amol Muzumdar and the entire Team India.

His appointment has been widely welcomed by officials and well-wishers, who described it as a significant achievement for both Assam and the country. They said the appointment reflects Saikia's growing stature in international cricket administration.

The ICC Governance Committee plays a crucial role in overseeing governance and regulatory matters within international cricket. Saikia's appointment to the prestigious position is expected to further strengthen India's presence and influence in the global administration of the sport.

His elevation to the role marks another milestone for Assam, with many hailing it as a moment of pride for the state's sporting fraternity.