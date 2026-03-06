Development in tribal areas impossible without BJP, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that tribal communities in the state have realised that development in their areas is not possible without the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Addressing a public meeting at Atharobhola in Gomati district, Saha claimed that people in the tribal belt are increasingly recognising the role of the BJP-led government in bringing development and welfare initiatives to their regions.
“The days of clinging to power in the ADC by misleading the public through communal whispers and deception are over. The tribal brothers and sisters now realise that development is impossible without the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the Chief Minister said.
Saha also credited the BJP-led government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising the welfare of tribal communities.
“No one had seriously thought about the welfare of our tribal brothers and sisters before the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During our tenure, several steps have been taken for the development and welfare of the tribal population, and this work will continue in the days ahead,” he said.
The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a large public gathering organised by the Bagha Mondal in Atharobhola.
He called upon people in the tribal areas to support the BJP in the upcoming elections to ensure continued development in the region.
Saha urged voters to elect BJP candidates in all constituencies, saying it would help usher in a new phase of development in the areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).