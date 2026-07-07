Guwahati: Motorcyclist Killed in Basistha Hit-and-Run accident, Probe Underway

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot in a hit-and-run accident in the Basistha area of Guwahati.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred on the service road leading from Basistha towards Khanapara.

The vehicle that allegedly struck the motorcycle reportedly fled the scene immediately after the collision.

The identity of the deceased motorcyclist has not yet been established. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to trace the vehicle involved.

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