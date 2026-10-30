Dhubri: 36 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested at Jogomaya Ferry Ghat

Guwahati: Assam Police today, in Dhubri district arrested 36 Bangladeshi nationals during an operation at Jogomaya Ferry Ghat after inputs from specific intelligence init. As per information, the group had travelled by boat from Hatsingimari to Dhubri and was allegedly planning to proceed to Chennai.

Dhubri Senior Superintendent of Police Debasish Bora confirmed the arrests, stating that the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence received by the police. The arrested individuals reportedly hail from Chapai Nawabganj district in Bangladesh’s Rajshahi division.

During the investigation, police also received information about the alleged involvement of a middleman identified as Milan, who is suspected of facilitating the group’s movement. However, his alleged role has not yet been established, and investigators are looking into the matter.

The police are examining the circumstances under which the 36 individuals entered India and travelled to Dhubri. Further investigation is under way to determine their intended destination, the route they followed and whether anyone else was involved in facilitating their movement.

. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.