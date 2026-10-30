Police Seize Loan and Business Lease Documents from Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Rented House

Guwahati: The investigation into the 26th October shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn, Bora Service in Guwahati has taken a new turn, with police seizing several documents from the rented house of prime accused Ghanakanta Gogoi in Saukuchi.

As per information emerging from the investigation, the documents include papers related to various loans and businesses reportedly taken on lease by Gogoi. The investigating team are examining the seized documents to establish details of his financial dealings and business activities. Further information about his financial background may emerge as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, Gogoi’s behaviour in police custody has also drawn attention. Reports suggest that he has been refusing food and responding inadequately when questioned by investigators. He has also reportedly been behaving as though he has forgotten things while inside the lock-up.

His behaviour has raised questions about whether he is genuinely distressed or attempting to mislead the investigation . The shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on 26th October claimed five lives and left one person injured. The SIT is continuing its investigation, examining evidence and questioning people to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.