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SIT to Summon Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Wife Junmoni ; Police Trace Her After Three Days

Junmoni Gogoi had taken the keys to Tata Harrier belonging to Ghanakanta Gogoi before leaving their Saukuchi rented house
Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Wife
SIT to Summon Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Wife Junmoni ; Police Trace Her After Three Days
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Guwahati:  The Special Investigation Team investigating  the 26th  October  shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati is expected to summon Junmoni Gogoi, wife of prime accused Ghanakanta Gogoi, for questioning after police today  traced her whereabouts in Dibrugarh after three-day search.

As per reports, Dibrugarh Police managed to locate Junmoni and her kid , who had allegedly  fled from Saukuchi, Guwahati on the night of the shooting. Police  are expected to question her about her movements and any possible information she may have regarding the incident.

Sources further claim that Junmoni Gogoi had taken the keys to Tata Harrier belonging to Ghanakanta Gogoi before leaving their Saukuchi rented house . Police have reportedly been unable to recover the licensed pistol from the rented accommodation, and its whereabouts remain unclear. The investigating team  are likely to examine whether Junmoni has any information about the weapon.

Meanwhile, Ghanakanta Gogoi has reportedly been displaying unusual behaviour inside the police lock-up, including acting as though he has forgotten things. His behaviour is also being observed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn, located in Guwahati’s Bora Service area, claimed five lives and left one person injured. The SIT is continuing its investigation to establish the sequence of events and examine all possible leads.

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Saukuchi
Ghanakanta Gogoi
Hotel Bilas Inn shooting