SIT to Summon Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Wife Junmoni ; Police Trace Her After Three Days

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team investigating the 26th October shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati is expected to summon Junmoni Gogoi, wife of prime accused Ghanakanta Gogoi, for questioning after police today traced her whereabouts in Dibrugarh after three-day search.

As per reports, Dibrugarh Police managed to locate Junmoni and her kid , who had allegedly fled from Saukuchi, Guwahati on the night of the shooting. Police are expected to question her about her movements and any possible information she may have regarding the incident.

Sources further claim that Junmoni Gogoi had taken the keys to Tata Harrier belonging to Ghanakanta Gogoi before leaving their Saukuchi rented house . Police have reportedly been unable to recover the licensed pistol from the rented accommodation, and its whereabouts remain unclear. The investigating team are likely to examine whether Junmoni has any information about the weapon.

Meanwhile, Ghanakanta Gogoi has reportedly been displaying unusual behaviour inside the police lock-up, including acting as though he has forgotten things. His behaviour is also being observed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn, located in Guwahati’s Bora Service area, claimed five lives and left one person injured. The SIT is continuing its investigation to establish the sequence of events and examine all possible leads.