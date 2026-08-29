Dhubri District Revises School Timings Due to Intense Heat

Guwahati: The Dhubri district administration has issued important directions to schools in view of the prevailing intense heat, bringing forward the start of classes to protect students from prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

As per information, revised schedule, school classes will begin at 7.30 am. Lower Primary schools will conduct classes from 7.30 am to 11.30 am, while Upper Primary and Middle Primary schools will operate from 7.30 am to 12 noon.

For High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools, classes will be held from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The directive, issued by the Dhubri District Commissioner, will come into effect from Monday, 31st August , and remain applicable until further orders.

The District administration has taken the step as temperatures continue to remain high across Assam, raising concerns over the health and safety of students. Schools have been advised to ensure necessary precautions to minimise students’ exposure to the scorching heat.