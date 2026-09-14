UK Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming Begins 10th Visit to Assam

Guwahati: Today, the UK Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India Dr Andrew Fleming has arrived in Assam for his 10th visit to the state, describing it as an “anniversary visit” aimed at strengthening ties between Assam and the United Kingdom.

Fleming said the visit was particularly significant as several leading UK infrastructure companies are in Assam this week. He also praised the newly opened terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, comparing its ambience to Singapore while highlighting its Assamese design elements.

“Singapore vibes with an Assamese touch,” Fleming wrote on social media platform.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Fleming to the state and said the visit could mark “a new chapter in closer UK-Assam ties”. He linked the strengthening of ties to the wider India-UK partnership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Responding to Fleming’s remarks on the greenery inside the airport, Sarma said the plants were natural and complemented the bamboo used in the terminal’s design.

Fleming’s visit comes amid growing India-UK cooperation in infrastructure, trade and investment, with Assam seeking to attract greater international investment and business partnerships.