Dhubri Health Department Launches 60-Day IEC Campaign to Boost HIV and STI Awareness

Guwahati: The Dhubri Health Department has launched a 60-day Intensified Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign to raise public awareness about HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and other health concerns across the district.

Today, the campaign was formally inaugurated, with Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath flagging off a mobile IEC van from the DC Office campus.

The van will travel across urban and rural areas, taking health awareness activities to different communities. As part of the campaign, two health camps will be organised every day at various locations, including schools, private institutions and community centres. The initiative is being implemented by the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Dhubri, in collaboration with partner non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The camps will focus on raising awareness about HIV and STI transmission, including risks associated with high-risk behaviour and needle-sharing linked to drug abuse. A key component of the campaign will be encouraging people to undergo voluntary testing and access available health services.

Joint Director of Health Services Jyoti Kumar Das said the department was working with partner organisations to strengthen community participation. The District Commissioner Dibakar Nath urged residents to cooperate with health authorities and actively participate in the 60-day campaign.