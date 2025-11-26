‘Your Money, Your Rights’ public awareness campaign to be held across Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Under the guidelines of the Department of Financial Services, Government of India, district-level awareness and assistance camps on the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEA Fund) are being organized across the state of Assam as a part of the ‘Your Money, Your Rights’ public awareness campaign. These camps will be held continuously in various districts until December 31 and organized under the leadership of the District Collector (DC) and the guidance of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Assam, by the lead bank of each district.

The programme will see participation from all banks, insurance companies, pension departments, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). According to the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Guwahati, a special camp will be organized on November 28 in the conference Hall of the Zilla Parishad, Borguri, Tinsukia, under the supervision of the DC and the Lead District Manager.

The camp will be held from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. In this camp, assistance counters will be available to help citizens claim their unclaimed deposits, insurance claims, dividends, shares, and mutual funds. Beneficiaries/claimants will also be assisted with KYC (Know Your Customer) updates, filling out of claim forms, and document verification, as required.

