Arunachal: Two Held in Naharlagun Knife-Point Snatching Case

Our correspondent

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested two individuals in connection with a knife-point snatching incident near Naharlagun, recovering the alleged weapon, approximately Rs, 4,500 in suspected crime proceeds, and the scooter used in the offence, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 12, when a 26-year-old delivery man was returning to Naharlagun after making deliveries of chocolates, food items, and other eatables. According to the complaint, at around 12:04 pm, two unidentified men on a red Aprilia scooter intercepted him near G-Sector Secondary School, blocked his path, and one of them brandished a knife, threatening the victim before snatching Rs.10,000 from his pocket. The suspects then fled the scene.

Following the complaint, Inspector K Dev, Officer-in-Charge at Naharlagun Police Station, registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation. Sustained efforts led to the identification and arrest of the accused, Kabak Lapang (19) and Takam Dai (26).

During the investigation, police recovered the knife allegedly used in the robbery, around Rs, 4,500 believed to be part of the stolen amount, and the scooter used in the offence.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Nyelam Nega, stated that the police remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and will continue to take swift and lawful action against those involved in street crimes and offences against the public.

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