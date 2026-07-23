Dibrugarh: Three Men Injured After Gunmen Open Fire at Lahowal

Guwahati: The Dibrugarh Police stated three men were injured when they were allegedly shot by unidentified gunmen near Lahowal in Dibrugarh on 22nd July 's night.

As per initial reports the victims were riding a two-wheeler when they were stopped by a group of unknown men near Ghoramara area as they were heading towards Dibrugarh. The gunmen who were driving a car, they allegedly opened fire on the men after that fleed from the crime scene.

One of the injured, Rantu Gogoi , residents of Rangchangi Kopowhuwa, Chabua, had been shot in the leg. The other two, Dipyoti Gogoi and Mithu Gogoi, were also injured in the attack. However, the exact nature of their injuries has not yet been officially disclosed.

The injured were rushed immediately to a hospital in Dibrugarh where they are being treated. The medical team have not yet confirmed their condition.

The event caused panic among people of the Lahowal area, who have complained about the sudden rampage of violence. Police have registered a case and also started enquiry to identify and track the attackers. Police are working to uncover the motive for the shooting and more details will be released as the investigation continues.