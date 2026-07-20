Manipur : Man Shot Dead, Wife Critically Injured in Brutal Attack

Guwahati: Today at wee hours, a 52-year-old man was shot dead while his wife sustained critical injuries after unidentified assailants attacked the couple inside their residence in Manipur's Imphal East district .

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am in the Keirao Wangkhem locality, where the attackers allegedly forced their way into the house and assaulted the couple using a firearm and a sharp-edged weapon.

The deceased has been identified as N. Thambou aged 52, who died on the spot. His wife, N. Keinatombi Devi aged 53, sustained grievous injuries in the attack and was rushed to Shija Hospitals, where she is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

Police have sent Thambou's body to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police said the motive behind the attack is yet to be established. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched to identify and trace those responsible. Police are examining all possible angles as part of the ongoing investigation.

More details are awaited.