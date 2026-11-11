Fake Doctor: Man Arrested for Practising as Unqualified Radiologist in Darrang

Guwahati: Police have arrested two men, including one accused of practising as a radiologist without the required qualifications, following an alleged medical malpractice case at a diagnostic centre in Kharupetia, Darrang district.

The accused radiologist has been identified as Ataur Rahman, a resident of Mollapara village. The owner of the diagnostic centre, Mainuddin Ahmed, a resident of Kuwari Pukhuri village, was also arrested in connection with the case.

As per reports, Rahman was detained at Assam Diagnostic Centre, located opposite Kharupetia Primary Health Centre. Although he had reportedly completed his MBBS degree in Bangladesh, he allegedly worked as a radiologist without possessing the necessary qualifications or credentials. He is also accused of signing patients’ diagnostic reports as a radiologist over an extended period.

The arrests were made by Kharupetia Police after complaint lodged by the Assam Medical Council regarding the alleged illegal medical practice. Meanwhile, the diagnostic centre has been sealed for alleged violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act, following directions from the Anti-Quackery and Vigilance Officer of the Assam Medical Council.

A notice displayed at the premises confirmed the sealing of the facility.

The centre's display board reportedly carried the names of Dr Arjun Sharma and Dr Abhinab Bhattacharjee, with visiting hours listed as Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 am and 1 pm. Dr Bhattacharjee's qualification was mentioned as an MS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Further details regarding the investigation and the alleged violations are awaited.