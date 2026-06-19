Dibrugarh Uncovers Northeast’s First Integrated Waste Management Facility

Guwahati: Today, the first Integrated Waste Management Facility in Assam and the Northeast was inaugurated at Lekai in Dibrugarh, marking a major step towards strengthening the region's waste management infrastructure.

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan inaugurated the facility, which has been established under the Assam Waste Management Project at an estimated cost of Rs 25crore.

The plant has the capacity to process more than 1,000 metric tonnes of solid waste per day and will cater not only to Dibrugarh but also to the neighbouring towns of Duliajan and Chabua, providing a comprehensive regional waste management solution. Industrial waste generated in Duliajan and Naharkatia will also be treated at the facility.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Phukan said the project represented a major step in Dibrugarh's development.

“This facility marks a new chapter in Dibrugarh’s journey towards becoming a model city. As Dibrugarh is being projected as Assam’s second capital, it is only fitting that we set the highest standards in urban infrastructure, and waste management is a critical part of that vision,” he said.

The programme was attended by District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Pollution Control Board Chairman Arup Kumar Mishra, Member Secretary Mousumi Bardalai, and Navas Das, Commissioner-in-Charge of the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation .

The IWMF is expected to significantly reduce unmanaged solid waste in the region, minimise environmental degradation and help align Dibrugarh with national standards for urban waste processing.

Officials of the DMC said the facility would operate in coordination with local bodies across the covered towns to ensure efficient waste collection and transportation.

Moreover, an official commented “This plant is the first of its kind in the entire Northeast. It was established to address environmental compliance issues and can cater to the waste generated across Assam. The facility has been set up to tackle industrial and biomedical waste, and we are optimistic that it will strengthen the government’s solid waste management programme.”