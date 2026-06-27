Digital Shift: Assam Integrates Small Tea Plantations Into Central Farmers' Portal

Guwahati: The Assam government has expanded its centralised agricultural database by officially incorporating small tea landholdings into the state’s digital Farmers’ Registry Portal. This administrative update is designed to modernise data management in the plantation sector, streamline the delivery of state resources, and minimise long-standing bureaucratic hurdles for independent cultivators.

Under the updated system, eligible small tea growers (STGs) will receive distinct digital identification numbers. These IDs will provide direct, simplified access to state-subsidised agricultural inputs, institutional financing, and targeted welfare initiatives. While the Department of Industries retains primary administrative oversight over the tea industry, this cross-departmental integration allows smallholders to seamlessly access financial and material benefits managed by the Department of Agriculture.

The initiative has drawn praise from regional industry organisations, including the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA). Independent smallholders account for a substantial portion of Assam's overall green leaf output, with recorded numbers exceeding 1.33 lakh growers. Sector analysts indicate that bringing these decentralised holdings into a unified digital registry will strengthen supply chain transparency and protect independent farmers from predatory intermediaries.