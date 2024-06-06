SSB Sector Headquarters, Rangia, Leads Mass Plantation Drive for World Environment Day

RANGIA: SashastraSeema Bal (SSB), Sector Headquarters, Rangia observed World Environment Day on Wednesday by organizing a mass plantation drive in various locations and schools in the vicinities of Rangia and Baihata Chariali under the guidance of Rajiv Rana, DIG, SHQ,SSB, Rangia. The occasion coincided with the culmination of‘Meri Life’, the flagship programme of Government of India to empower individuals to make pro-planet choices in their daily lives for the cause of sustainability. The mass plantation drive was conducted at various locations including St.Joseph School, BaihataChariali and DeMatha School, Tulsibari with mass participation of students, guardians, teachers, and officers of SSB, SHQ, Rangia. The DIG delivered a brief speech on the importance of plants in human life and called upon the participants to plant more trees and take care of them, spread awareness among the people, and thereby help to heal the environment and save Planet Earth.

