India Launches Operation Amistad to Deliver Earthquake Relief to Venezuela

Delhi : India has launched Operation Amistad, a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission, to support Venezuela after the devastating earthquakes that have claimed thousands of lives across the country.

As part of the operation, two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft departed for Venezuela carrying more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines, medical equipment, and a 41-member rescue and medical team.

As per Ministry of External Affairs,the relief consignment includes an Indian Army Field Hospital unit, HADR pallets, 30 tonnes of relief material, six tonnes of medicines and medical equipment, and two BHISHM Cube portable hospitals.

The 41-member team, comprising rescue team and doctors , will assist the Venezuelan Government in search and rescue operations, emergency medical care, and humanitarian relief in the earthquake-affected areas.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the mission reflects India's commitment to standing by Venezuela during the crisis. In a post on Twitter , he stated that the assistance includes an Indian Army Field Hospital unit and two BHISHM Cubes to strengthen post-earthquake relief efforts.

The MEA said India stands "shoulder to shoulder" with the people and government of Venezuela. It expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster, wished the injured a speedy recovery, and affirmed that India would remain in close coordination with the Venezuelan government to provide further assistance if required.

The humanitarian mission follows two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale that struck Venezuela on 24th June evening and 4.9 quake on 26th June. The tremors, among the strongest recorded in the country in more than a century, were felt across the region.

As per Venezuelan Government, the death toll has risen to 589, while 2,980 people have been injured. Thousands remain missing, raising concerns that the number of casualties could increase as rescue and recovery operations continue.