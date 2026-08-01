Dikhow River Reaches Severe Flood Stage as Flood Worsens in Upper Assam

Guwahati: The flood situation in Upper Assam is expected to worsen again as the Dikhow River in Sivasagar district has reached a severe flood stage. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the river crossed the severe flood mark at 12 am on Thursday . In response, the authority has issued a public advisory urging people to stay away from riverbanks and avoid unnecessary movement in inundated areas, as the steadily rising water level has heightened the risk of flooding and riverbank erosion.

People of that area, particularly those living in low-lying and riverside areas, have been advised to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety guidelines. Government are closely monitoring the situation, while emergency response teams have been kept on standby to deal with any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, today the flood situation in neighbouring Charaideo district has deteriorated further, with fresh inundation reported in several areas. A sudden surge of runoff from nearby hills submerged the Chumoni area of Tengapukhuri, disrupting normal life and posing renewed threats of displacement and property damage.

The Dorika River has also recorded a significant rise in its water level, adding to concerns across the district. Although officials have acknowledged the worsening situation, the district administration has urged residents not to panic and to remain alert, follow official advisories and be prepared for any emergency as conditions remain unpredictable.