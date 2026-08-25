Guwahati Fancy Bazar: MS Road, HB Road to Become No-Vending Zones from September 1

Guwahati: Authorities are set to introduce a new traffic management system in Fancy Bazar from September 1, with street vending to be prohibited on MS Road and HB Road as part of efforts to tackle congestion in the commercial hub.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai at the Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner’s office. Officials discussed measures to regulate traffic, parking and vending activities on SS Road, MS Road and HB Road.

As per the plan, commercial vehicles will be allowed to use the three roads only between 9 pm and 7 am. Public vehicle parking will also be permitted, while handcarts and pushcarts will be allowed to operate.

Although SS Road has also been included in the broader traffic management plan, the government has not yet announced a date for enforcing the no-vending rule there. The implementation date will be decided separately.

The latest move comes amid efforts to improve traffic circulation and pedestrian movement in Fancy Bazar, one of Guwahati’s most crowded business districts.

Minister Kaushik Rai directed officials to coordinate closely during the implementation and ensure that the new arrangements do not disrupt legitimate commercial activities.

The administration expects the measures to create more space for pedestrians, reduce roadside congestion and bring greater order to traffic and vending activities in the area.