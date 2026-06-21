Assam Ministers Kaushik Rai inspect damaged stretches of East-West Corridor

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HAFLONG: Assam Minister for Food, Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs, Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushik Rai, on Saturday inspected the damaged stretches of the Silchar–Saurashtra East-West Corridor between Nrimbanglo and Harangajao to review the progress of ongoing construction and restoration works.

During the visit, the minister conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the work being carried out in the Jatinga, Rekho, Bormulkhoi and Dolaichonga areas. He was accompanied by Assam Minister for Public Health Engineering, Barak Valley Development and Hill Areas Development, and Guardian Minister of Dima Hasao, Krishnendu Paul; North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa; MLA Rupali Langthasa; Dima Hasao BJP President Dhriti Thaosen; officials of the National Highways Authority; representatives of the executing agencies; and senior district administration officials.

During the inspection, Kaushik Rai reviewed the progress of construction activities and sought detailed information regarding the restoration and reconstruction of the damaged portions of the corridor.

He stated that the project is progressing rapidly due to the active intervention and regular monitoring of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The minister noted that although several sections of the corridor had been affected by landslides, repair and reconstruction work is being carried out on a war footing. Expressing optimism, he said the important road project is expected to be completed soon, significantly improving safe and smooth connectivity for the people of the region.

Officials of the National Highways Authority informed the minister that continuous efforts are being made to expedite the completion of the East-West Corridor project between Nrimbanglo and Harangajao and ensure that the remaining work is completed at the earliest.

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