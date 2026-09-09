Domestic LPG Refill Booking Gap Reduced to 25 Days Nationwide

Guwahati: The government has reduced the waiting period for booking domestic LPG refills from 45 days to 25 days, making the booking interval uniform for consumers in both urban and rural areas.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi announced the revised arrangement , saying consumers can now book their next LPG refill after a 25-day gap. This step is expected to provide relief, particularly to rural consumers who were previously required to wait 45 days before booking a fresh cylinder.

The government had introduced different booking intervals earlier this year as a temporary measure to manage demand amid supply pressures following the conflict in the Middle East. In March 2026, urban consumers were allowed to book refills after 25 days, while the waiting period for rural consumers was set at 45 days.

The Petroleum Ministry said the decision was reviewed after domestic LPG availability improved and refill backlogs declined significantly.

The revised rule has taken immediate effect, with the 25-day booking interval now applicable to domestic LPG consumers across the country, regardless of whether they live in urban or rural areas.