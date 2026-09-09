Guwahati: GMC Conducts Late-Night Eviction Drive in Boragaon

Guwahati: Late last night, around 12:40am , the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted an eviction drive in Boragaon, removing roadside shops and allegedly seizing goods belonging to street vendors.

The operation targeted temporary stalls and roadside shops operating along footpaths. Several shops were dismantled during the drive, while goods kept by vendors were reportedly confiscated and taken away by GMC teams.

As per reports, the seized items included fruits, vegetables and other goods worth around Rs 50,000. Vendors alleged that the confiscated materials were loaded into four vehicles and removed from the area.

“They came like thieves and took everything away,” some vendors were quoted as saying.

The affected vendors claimed that the operation caused significant financial losses, particularly as they rely on the daily sale of perishable items such as fruits and vegetables. They expressed concern that much of their stock could no longer be sold after being removed from their stalls.

The vendors also voiced anger and distress over the alleged seizure of their goods and questioned the manner in which the late-night operation was carried out.