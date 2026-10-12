NSUI Assam Vice-President Junaid Hussain Allegedly Detained at Guwahati Airport

Guwahati: The NSUI Assam vice-president Junaid Hussain was allegedly detained by Assam Police at Guwahati airport while preparing to travel to Delhi, as per allegation made by an Assam Congress spokesperson on Monday

The spokesperson claimed that Hussain was stopped by airport security while completing his check-in through DigiYatra, a digital passenger processing system. Meanwhile, a Congress MLA travelling with him was reportedly allowed to proceed after completing the regular check-in process.

In a post on social media , the Congress spokesperson alleged that Hussain had no criminal record and claimed that he was being targeted because of his association with the Congress and his religious identity.

The spokesperson also raised concerns about the use of digital check-in systems at airports, alleging that such platforms could potentially be used to identify opposition party workers and dissenters through social media profiling and the tracking of digital footprints.

The Congress representative further stated that the party would pursue legal action over the incident.

However, the circumstances surrounding the alleged detention, including the reasons for the police action, were not immediately clear. No official statement from the police explaining the incident was available at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.