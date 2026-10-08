Dr Monali Longmailai Appointed to Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ Working Group on Tribal Languages

Guwahati: The Nikhil Cachar Haidimba Barman Samiti (NCHBS), an Apex Social Organisation of Barak Valley, extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Monali Longmailai, Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics, Assam University, Silchar, on her appointment as a Member of the Working Group on Tribal Languages constituted by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

NCHBS also congratulates Assam University, Silchar, for this significant national recognition of its faculty member and conveys its appreciation to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, for recognising Dr. Longmailai’s academic expertise and contribution to the field of indigenous and tribal languages.

The organisation considers this prestigious appointment a matter of immense pride for the Dimasa community and the indigenous peoples of Northeast India. NCHBS believes that Dr. Longmailai’s expertise will contribute meaningfully to national efforts towards the documentation, preservation, revitalisation and promotion of India’s diverse tribal languages.

NCHBS extends its best wishes to Dr. Longmailai for continued academic excellence and expresses confidence that her contribution will further strengthen efforts to safeguard the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of Northeast India and the country as a whole.