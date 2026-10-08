Thunderstorm, Lightning and Rain Forecast for Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, dark clouds gathered over Guwahati as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati, issued a forecast for thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rain across parts of Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

As per the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rain are very likely to occur at a few places during the next one to three hours. The advisory was issued in the public interest by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

While there was no heavy rain in Guwahati at the time of the advisory, further thunderstorms and showers were expected later in the day.

Several parts of the city, including Six Mile, Downtown, Hatigaon, Beltola, Khanapara, G.S. Road and Ulubari, witnessed rain around 3 pm.

The developing weather conditions could affect visibility and traffic movement across the city. Guwahatians have therefore been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly during thunderstorms and heavy showers.