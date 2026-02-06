Dreaming Without Action Is Meaningless, PM Modi Tells Students at Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged students to dream big but stressed that aspirations must be supported by sustained effort and discipline.
Responding to a question from a student from Ladakh on whether children should aim high and how to begin turning dreams into reality, the Prime Minister said dreaming itself is essential.
“Not dreaming is a crime, but dreaming alone is not enough. Dreams must be backed by action,” Modi said.
Explaining how ambitions should be nurtured, the Prime Minister said students aspiring for specialised careers, such as becoming an astronaut, must develop focused interests.
“If someone wants to become an astronaut, they should read, study deeply, learn from biographies and build their interest step by step,” he said, advising students to work quietly towards their goals.
“Do not announce your dreams to everyone, or people may laugh at you. Write them down and nurture them privately,” he added.
Answering another query on daily habits that help in achieving big goals, Modi encouraged students to read the life stories of great personalities.
He said understanding their early struggles and gradual progress helps students relate to their journeys.
“When you see how they took their first steps, you gain confidence that you too can move forward, one step at a time,” the Prime Minister said.
During the interaction, a student also recited a poem dedicated to the Prime Minister, portraying him as the pride of the nation and a leader carrying forward India’s dreams.
Modi warmly appreciated the gesture and praised the student for the heartfelt composition.