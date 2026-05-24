Two Manipur Drug Peddlers Arrested in Lakhipur, Boat Used for Smuggling Seized

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SILCHAR: An interstate racket is now using riverine routes to smuggle narcotic substances, as Cachar Police seized a boat at Lakhipur that was carrying a huge quantity of contraband drugs from Manipur to Cachar via the Barak River.

Cachar DSP Dipraj Pathak said that, based on source information regarding the transportation of illegal narcotic substances, an operation was conducted jointly with the Assam Rifles, during which two suspected peddlers were arrested. Upon searching them, the police team recovered 10,000 suspected yaba tablets weighing 1.072 kg, as well as two soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 21 grams.

Pathak further informed that a motorized boat had been seized from the Barak River, which was being used for the transportation of drugs from Manipur to Assam.

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