Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates Vertical Green Wall Beneath Bhagadatta Flyover in Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated a vertical green wall beneath Bhagadatta Flyover-1 in Dispur, Guwahati, as part of efforts to enhance urban greenery and curb pollution in the city.

The project is being implemented by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). With a total outlay of Rs 34.82 crore, the initiative aims to establish vertical green walls at 20 locations beneath flyovers across Guwahati.

The project is expected to improve the city's aesthetic appeal while contributing to efforts to create a cleaner and greener urban environment.

Sharing details of the initiative, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government was developing vertical gardens beneath flyovers to enhance Guwahati's appearance and help reduce pollution.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to improve the city's urban landscape and promote environmental sustainability. By introducing greenery in spaces beneath flyovers, the project seeks to make better use of available urban areas while supporting the city's clean-air objectives.