ECI Mandates Pre-Certification of Political Ads, Disclosure of Social Media Accounts

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed political parties and candidates to obtain prior certification for all political advertisements and disclose their official social media accounts, an official statement said.
As per the statement on Friday, the poll panel, which recently announced the schedule for assembly elections in multiple states, said that all political advertisements across electronic platforms must be cleared by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before being published.
“Any registered political party, organisation or contesting candidate must apply to the MCMC for pre-certification of political advertisements on electronic media, including social media, before publication,” the ECI said in its statement.
The Commission clarified that candidates can approach the district-level MCMC for certification, while recognised political parties can apply at the state level.
An appellate mechanism has also been put in place to address disputes related to certification.
“No political advertisements shall be released on internet-based platforms, including social media, without prior approval from the concerned MCMC,” the ECI stated.
The Commission added that MCMCs will closely monitor cases of suspected paid news and take necessary action wherever required.
In a move aimed at increasing accountability, the ECI has also made it mandatory for candidates to disclose details of their authentic social media accounts while filing nomination papers.
“Candidates are required to share details of their authentic social media accounts in their affidavit at the time of filing nomination,” the statement added.
The Commission further reiterated that political parties must submit a detailed account of expenditure incurred on digital campaigning, including social media, within 75 days of the completion of elections, in line with legal provisions.