Meghalaya declares dry days along Assam border for Assembly polls

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a move aimed at ensuring a peaceful and orderly electoral process in neighbouring Assam, the Meghalaya government has enforced dry days in areas along the inter-state border during the polling period for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, 2026.

"Dry days will be observed in districts bordering Assam from 5:00 PM on 07.04.2026 till 5:00 PM on 09.04.2026, being the polling day for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026. This will also include the counting day on 04.05.2026."

The notification, issued through the respective district administrations, restricts the sale and distribution of liquor in Meghalaya's border areas with Assam, aligning with election protocols to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order during the crucial polling phase.

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