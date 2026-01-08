Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) hosts regional NEP 2020 workshop

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A three-day regional workshop on “NEP 2020 and Higher Education Leaders: Technology as an Enabler” began on Wednesday at the City Campus of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), Khanapara. Jointly organized by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, and KKHSOU, the programme aimed to strengthen leadership capacities and support effective implementation of NEP 2020 with a focus on technology and artificial intelligence. More than 50 participants from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya attended the workshop, representing universities and colleges across the Northeast. The inaugural session was attended by Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, Vice-Chancellor, KKHSOU; Prof. Shashikala Wanjari, Vice-Chancellor, NIEPA; and Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice-Chancellor, Cotton University, as Chief Guest. Senior academic administrators participated in sessions on outcome-based education, blended learning, curriculum redesign and responsible use of generative AI. NIEPA faculty members, including Prof. Kumar Suresh, Prof. Pradeep Kumar Misra and Prof. K. Srinivas, served as resource persons, with technical sessions focusing on leadership roles and technology integration under NEP 2020.

