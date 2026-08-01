ED to Investigate Alleged Irregularities Involving ACS Nupur Bora

Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to investigate alleged financial irregularities involving ACS Nupur Bora, after allegations related to disproportionate assets and unexplained sources of income.

As per information circulating in connection with the case, the ED is expected to initiate a formal investigation after receiving relevant documents and reports. The investigation is likely to focus on the officer's financial transactions, assets and the source of wealth accumulated during her years in government service.

The investigation is expected to examine allegations that a significant portion of the assets owned by the officer may be disproportionate to her known sources of income. Officers are also likely to scrutinise property records, financial documents and other relevant evidence as part of the inquiry.

The reported development follows claims that the matter has been referred to the ED for further investigation after preliminary findings raised questions over the acquisition of assets.

While the allegations have attracted considerable public and media attention, no official findings have been announced so far, and the investigation is yet to begin. The ED is expected to determine whether any violations of financial laws have occurred based on the evidence collected during the course of the probe.

Further details are awaited .