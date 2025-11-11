ACS Officer Nupur Bora Granted Bail in Corruption Case

Guwahati: The Special Judge’s Court on Tuesday granted bail to Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, who was arrested on September 15 for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Bora, who was serving as the Circle Officer of Goroimari in Kamrup district at the time of her arrest, was represented by Advocate Bijan Mahajan during the hearing. The court’s decision comes nearly two months after her detention by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell.

The case originated from an investigation launched earlier this year, after Bora came under the scanner for alleged corrupt land transactions. Vigilance officials had placed her under

surveillance for about six months following complaints of irregular land transfers and unexplained wealth accumulation.

During a series of raids conducted at her properties, officials reportedly seized ₹92 lakh in cash and gold and jewellery worth nearly ₹1 crore from her Guwahati residence. An additional ₹10 lakh in cash was recovered from her rented house in Barpeta district.

According to sources, the investigation team is still examining several financial documents, property deeds, and transaction records to determine the full extent of the alleged corruption.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier remarked that Bora had been under watch over suspicions of transferring Hindu-owned land to “suspicious individuals” for monetary benefits during her tenure as Circle Officer in Barpeta.

While Bora’s bail marks a temporary relief, the vigilance probe continues. Officials have confirmed that a detailed chargesheet will be filed once the financial analysis is completed.