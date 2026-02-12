Eight cadres of banned outfits arrested in multiple operations across Manipur

Imphal: Manipur Police and security forces on Wednesday carried out a series of coordinated operations across Imphal West, Imphal East and Tengnoupal districts, leading to the arrest of eight active cadres of banned outfits, police said.
According to Manipur Police, two alleged extortionists belonging to KCP (MFL) — Thangjam Goutam Singh (19) and Diamond Chingshubam (24), both residents of Khabi Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district — were arrested from their respective residences.
“From their possession, a Royal Enfield Meteor motorcycle, two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card were seized,” police said.
On the same day, police arrested an active cadre of KCP (Apunba), Khulem Kulajit Singh (20) of Khurai Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai under Porompat police station in Imphal East district.
Manipur Police also stated that one mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.
In another operation, an active member of KCP (Apunba), identified as Chabungbam Taisan Meitei (21), was arrested from Khurai Laishram Leikai near Chairenthong under Porompat police station.
He is a resident of Ekou, Sadu Koireng in Imphal East district and is presently staying at Sajiwa Relief Camp.
“One M20 pistol along with one magazine and a mobile handset were seized from his possession,” police added.
Manipur Police further said that Athokpam Derrick Singh (22), an active cadre of KCP (Apunba) allegedly involved in a bomb explosion at Lalambung Takhellambam Leikai area of Imphal West district on February 3, was arrested from his residence at Thangmeiband Hijam Leikai under Imphal police station.
Two mobile handsets and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.
Separately, security forces arrested three active cadres of KYKL from the general area of Moirangthel village near BP 88 under Tengnoupal police station in Tengnoupal district.
The arrested persons were identified as Abujam Naba Meeitei (49) of Wangoo Terakhong in Bishnupur district, Ningthoujam Kunjabihari Singh (30) of Moirang in Bishnupur district, and Ningthoujam Manglem Singh (45) of Heirok Part-III in Thoubal district, Manipur Police said.