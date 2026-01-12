Elderly Man Killed By His Son in Barpeta: Accused on Run

Barpeta: A gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through Barmanpara in Ward No. 8 under Barpeta Road. A 70-year-old man was allegedly killed by his own son in a chilling late-night incident.

According to police sources, the victim has been identified as Putul Sanyal(70), who was brutally assaulted inside his residence by his son.

After carrying out his nefarious act, the culprit son placed his father's body in bed and locked his house from the outside to escape. The matter was brought to notice after residents of that area raised concerns against the police.

The police, acting on the complaint, went to the spot around midnight and recovered the body from inside.