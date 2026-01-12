Elderly Man Killed By His Son in Barpeta: Accused on Run

Barpeta: A gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through Barmanpara in Ward No. 8 under Barpeta Road. A 70-year-old man was allegedly killed by his own son in a chilling late-night incident.
According to police sources, the victim has been identified as Putul Sanyal(70), who was brutally assaulted inside his residence by his son.
After carrying out his nefarious act, the culprit son placed his father's body in bed and locked his house from the outside to escape. The matter was brought to notice after residents of that area raised concerns against the police.
The police, acting on the complaint, went to the spot around midnight and recovered the body from inside.
The post-mortem examination revealed that there was a serious injury to the head and face of the victim. There are blood stains on the body. The suspect in the case is Pritam Sanyal, who is the son of the deceased, and he is currently on the run. The police have launched a search for him. The reason for the murder is not known, and the police are investigating all angles, including a dispute in the family.
Apart from the accused son, Putul Sanyal is survived by his wife and a daughter. The police have detained the daughter for questioning as part of the investigation to know further details related to the incident and what exactly happened that culminated in the murder.
The police officials asserted that a proper investigation was in full swing and promised that the involved persons would get severe punishment.