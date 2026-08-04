Elderly Pedestrian Killed After Car Crashes into Truck in Golaghat

Guwahati: Today, a 65-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a car in the Sital Pathar area of Dergaon in Golaghat district. The accident also left the car driver and another passengers seriously injured.

As per preliminary reports, a Maruti Brezza bearing registration number AS-21N-9447 was travelling from Dergaon towards Jorhat when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The car first hit a pedestrian, identified as Palash Kurmi aged 65, before crashing into a truck travelling ahead.

Kurmi sustained critical injuries in the collision and was immediately rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital . However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The driver of the Brezza and another passenger also suffered serious injuries and were taken to JMCH for treatment. Police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and shifted both the damaged vehicles to Dergaon Police Station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, people nearby alleged that the accident may have been caused by trucks and dumpers being parked illegally along the roadside, reducing visibility and creating a traffic hazard. They urged the district administration and police to take strict action against illegal roadside parking and implement effective traffic management measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.