Assam: Three seriously injured in road mishap on NH-37 at Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A road accident took place in Demow's Dehajan on NH-37 road on Friday night, where three people were seriously injured. According to information received, a speeding e-rickshaw coming from the Dibrugarh side hit a parked truck from behind. Maina Pandav, Citu Pandav, and Biswajit Karmakar, who were in the e-rickshaw, were seriously injured in the accident and taken to Demow Model Hospital. According to reports, the driver and handyman of the truck fled the site.

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