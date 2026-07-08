Traders Demand Urgent Cleanup as Century-Old Digboi AOD New Market Falls into Disrepair

Garbage, clogged drains and foul odour plague Digboi’s historic AOD New Market, prompting traders to demand immediate action from the refinery management.

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Even as Indian Oil Corporation's Digboi Refinery observes Swachhata Pakhwada and promotes cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the century-old AOD New Market maintained by the refinery presents a starkly contrasting picture. Overflowing garbage, choked drains, broken pathways, and an unbearable stench have reduced one of Digboi's oldest and most prominent commercial hubs into what traders describe as a serious public health concern.

A visit to the historic market revealed heaps of decomposing garbage, litter scattered across the premises, stagnant wastewater in blocked drains, and damaged internal pathways. The worst-affected area lies near the chicken market opposite the Petro Gas booking counter at the entrance, where an overflowing garbage collection point emits a pungent odour that engulfs the surrounding area.

Equally disturbing is the condition near the LPG booking counter, where wastewater and liquid waste reportedly discharged from a nearby hotel collect in an open drain because of poor maintenance. The accumulated sludge lies barely 15 metres from the public queue, compelling customers waiting for LPG-related services to endure the foul smell throughout their wait.

The deteriorating sanitation is compounded by clogged drains carrying stagnant wastewater and decomposing organic waste, creating favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes and flies during the ongoing monsoon. Broken pedestrian pathways and waterlogged stretches have further added to the inconvenience faced by shoppers, particularly senior citizens and other vulnerable visitors.

Businessmen operating in the market alleged that despite repeatedly submitting petitions and representations to the AOD Refinery management over the past five years, little has changed on the ground.

The deplorable condition of the market has also raised serious questions over the effectiveness of public expenditure on cleanliness drives and sanitation campaigns.

Traders have urged the Digboi Refinery management to undertake an immediate sanitation drive, restore daily housekeeping, repair damaged pathways, desilt clogged drains, strengthen waste management practices, and personally inspect the market before the situation deteriorates further.

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