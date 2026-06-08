EU Delegation Arrives in Assam as State Unveils First Blue Valley Innovation Cluster

Guwahati: Assam is set to deepen its economic engagement with Europe as a high-level European Union delegation visits the state on June 8 and 9 to explore investment opportunities and strengthen industrial cooperation across Northeast India.

The “Team Europe” delegation, led by EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan Hervé Delphin, includes ambassadors and senior representatives from several EU member states. During the visit, the delegation is expected to hold discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior government officials on expanding trade and investment ties.

Talks will focus on a range of strategic sectors, including semiconductors, renewable energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, electronics manufacturing, tea, food processing and sustainable urban development. Opportunities in the AYUSH sector and fragrance-based industries are also expected to feature prominently.

A major highlight of the visit will be the launch of Assam’s first Blue Valley Cluster, a new industrial ecosystem aimed at promoting innovation, research and sustainable manufacturing. The initiative is designed to encourage business partnerships between Europe, Northeast India and Bhutan.

The cluster will primarily support fragrances, flavours, AYUSH products and food processing industries. Developed under a public-private-people partnership model, it forms part of the wider Blue Valleys initiative announced at the 2026 EU–India Summit and is expected to boost regional value chains and attract foreign investment.