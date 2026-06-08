Manipur Tensions Escalate as Youth Group Blocks Highways Over Assam Rifles Row

Imphal: A major youth organisation representing the Tangkhul community in Manipur has announced an indefinite highway blockade, alleging the use of excessive force by personnel of the 40th Assam Rifles during a protest in Ukhrul district.

The blockade was declared by the Katho Katamnao Long (KKL), which represents young people in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts. The organisation said vehicular movement on highways under its jurisdiction would remain suspended until its demands are met.

The dispute stems from protests against the establishment of a temporary Assam Rifles post at New Haven village. Local groups have alleged that the security installation was set up without prior consent from village authorities, triggering opposition from residents.

In a statement, KKL claimed that Assam Rifles personnel used force to disperse demonstrators at Finch Corner, Shokvao and New Haven. The organisation alleged that baton charges and firing were carried out during the confrontation.

According to KKL, several protesters sustained injuries, including its president and more than 20 women. Those injured were reportedly taken to Ukhrul District Hospital for medical treatment.

The youth body has demanded a public apology from the Assam Rifles, removal of the temporary post and action against personnel allegedly involved in the incident. It has also sought support from leading Tangkhul civil society organisations.

KKL said emergency medical services, essential services and accredited media personnel would be exempt from the blockade. The Assam Rifles had not issued an official response at the time of reporting.