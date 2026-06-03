India rejects ‘unwarranted references’ to J&K in the Pakistan-European Union statement

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday outrightly rejected "unwarranted references" to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by Pakistan and the European Union (EU), reiterating that the matter is entirely internal to India and that those without any standing on the issue should refrain from commenting on it.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to a question on the Joint Communique issued after the 8th Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue held in Islamabad on Monday, which stated that the Pakistani side briefed the EU on Jammu & Kashmir.

"We categorically reject such unwarranted references in the joint press communique on matters internal to India. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Those who have no locus standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them," said Jaiswal in a strongly-worded statement. (IANS)

Also Read: No role for any third party in bilateral matter: India on Nepal PM's boundary issue remarks