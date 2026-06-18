Europe Unveils AI-Powered Next-Generation Battle Tank as India Advances FRCV Programme

New Delhi: The future of armoured warfare is rapidly evolving, with European defence companies unveiling next-generation combat systems powered by artificial intelligence, while India continues to accelerate its Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) programme to modernise its tank fleet.

At the Eurosatory 2026 defence exhibition, European defence firm KNDS showcased the Capint, an advanced armoured combat system designed with artificial intelligence capabilities and next-generation battlefield technologies. The platform reflects a global shift towards integrating automation, digital systems and network-based warfare into traditional armoured vehicles.

The new generation of battle tanks is expected to rely heavily on AI-assisted decision-making, improved sensors, enhanced battlefield awareness and greater coordination with unmanned systems. These developments indicate a move towards smarter and more connected armoured platforms capable of operating in complex combat environments.

Meanwhile, India is pushing ahead with its Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) initiative, aimed at replacing its ageing fleet of tanks with a modern platform designed for future battlefield requirements. The programme focuses on improved mobility, protection, firepower and advanced technologies suited for evolving threats.

India’s defence modernisation efforts also include the development of indigenous armoured platforms featuring advanced firepower, enhanced protection and battlefield technologies. Recent platforms unveiled by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) highlight the country’s focus on reducing dependence on foreign systems and strengthening domestic defence manufacturing.

Experts believe that future armoured warfare will be shaped by artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, drones and real-time data sharing. The race to develop smarter combat vehicles reflects how militaries worldwide are adapting to new forms of warfare driven by technology and automation.