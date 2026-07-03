Eviction Drive Begins at Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary

Guwahati: A large-scale eviction drive is underway at the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary in Nagaon, with the district administration clearing alleged encroachments spread across hundreds of bighas of protected forest land.

As per local sources, the operation is targeting extensive jute cultivation allegedly carried out on land falling within the sanctuary's protected area. Government have launched the drive to remove illegal encroachments and restore the forest land.

People of that area have also alleged that some forest officers had previously allowed cultivation on government land in exchange for money, claiming that no action was taken against farming activities until the eviction drive commenced. However, these allegations remain unsubstantiated, and the police have not commented on the claims.

A heavy security deployment has been put in place across the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, with police and security personnel stationed at multiple locations to maintain law and order throughout the eviction drive.

The operation is continuing, and further details are awaited.