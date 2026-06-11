MANGALDAI: Large-scale eviction drive against illegal encroachments in Dalgaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a major crackdown on illegal constructions, the Darrang district administration carried out a massive anti-encroachment drive at Besimari under Dalgaon on Wednesday, using bulldozers and JCB machines to demolish shops and huts built on government land.

The operation, which created a stir in the area, targeted long-standing illegal occupations along National Highway 15 and roadside government land. According to officials, a section of traders had been encroaching on public land for years, operating shops and temporary structures that severely disrupted traffic flow and caused immense hardship to commuters and pedestrians.

Led by Manas Jyoti Bora, Circle Officer of Dalgaon Revenue Circle, the eviction drive was conducted in the presence of Officer in Charge of Dalgaon Police Station, Inspector Nipu Kalita, and armed forces. All unauthorised shops and constructions along the roadside were razed to the ground on the spot.

Talking to The Sentinel, Circle Officer Manas Jyoti Bora said, “We have been receiving repeated complaints from the public regarding traffic congestion and safety hazards caused by these illegal encroachments. The administration is committed to clearing government land and ensuring free movement for all. This drive is part of our ongoing efforts, and similar actions will be taken wherever necessary.”

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